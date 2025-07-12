Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Proportions
4:29 minutes
Problem 8.4.23
Textbook Question
Constructing Confidence Intervals for p1-p2 You can construct a confidence interval for the difference between two population proportions p1-p2 by using the inequality below.
In Exercises 23–26, construct the indicated confidence interval for p1-p2. Assume the samples are random and independent.
Students Planning to Study Visual and Performing Arts In a survey of 10,000 students taking the SAT, 7% were planning to study visual and performing arts in college. In another survey of 8000 students taken 10 years before, 8% were planning to study visual and performing arts in college. Construct a 95% confidence interval for p1-p2, where p1 is the proportion from the recent survey and p2 is the proportion from the survey taken 10 years ago. (Adapted from College Board)
