Constructing Confidence Intervals for p1-p2 You can construct a confidence interval for the difference between two population proportions p1-p2 by using the inequality below.





[Image] Complicated mathematical formula.





In Exercises 23–26, construct the indicated confidence interval for p1-p2. Assume the samples are random and independent.





Critical Threats Repeat Exercise 25 but with a 99% confidence interval. Describe the likelihood that equal proportions of the population see cyberterrorism and the spread of infectious diseases as critical threats in the next 10 years.