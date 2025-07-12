Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Proportions
3:58 minutes
Problem 8.4.26
Textbook Question
Constructing Confidence Intervals for p1-p2 You can construct a confidence interval for the difference between two population proportions p1-p2 by using the inequality below.
[Image] Complicated mathematical formula.
In Exercises 23–26, construct the indicated confidence interval for p1-p2. Assume the samples are random and independent.
Critical Threats Repeat Exercise 25 but with a 99% confidence interval. Describe the likelihood that equal proportions of the population see cyberterrorism and the spread of infectious diseases as critical threats in the next 10 years.
