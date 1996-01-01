Which of the following best describes the difference between qualitative and quantitative data?
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of quantitative data?
A
The heights of students in
B
The brands of smartphones owned by employees
C
The types of cuisine served at a restaurant
D
The colors of cars in a parking lot
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between quantitative and qualitative data. Quantitative data represents numerical values that can be measured or counted, while qualitative data represents categories or characteristics that cannot be measured numerically.
Review each option to determine if it represents numerical measurements or categorical information.
The option 'The heights of students in centimeters' involves numerical measurements, which is a key characteristic of quantitative data.
The other options such as 'brands of smartphones,' 'types of cuisine,' and 'colors of cars' represent categories or labels, which are examples of qualitative data.
Conclude that the example of quantitative data is 'The heights of students in centimeters' because it involves measurable numerical values.
