Which type of graph is most appropriate for displaying data that represent parts of a whole?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the difference between qualitative and quantitative data?
A
Qualitative data is used only in scientific experiments, while quantitative data is used only in business applications.
B
Qualitative data is always represented by numbers, while quantitative data is always represented by words.
C
Qualitative data describes categories or qualities, while quantitative data represents numerical values that can be measured or counted.
D
Quantitative data cannot be visualized, but qualitative data can be shown using histograms.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of qualitative and quantitative data. Qualitative data refers to non-numerical information that describes categories, attributes, or qualities, such as colors, labels, or types.
Step 2: Recognize that quantitative data consists of numerical values that can be measured or counted, such as height, weight, or number of items.
Step 3: Identify that qualitative data is typically represented by words or categories, while quantitative data is represented by numbers.
Step 4: Note that both types of data can be visualized, but the types of visualizations differ. For example, qualitative data can be shown using bar charts or pie charts, while quantitative data can be shown using histograms or scatter plots.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description differentiates qualitative data as describing categories or qualities, and quantitative data as representing numerical values that can be measured or counted.
