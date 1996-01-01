Which type of graph is commonly used to display qualitative data as ?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the difference between qualitative and quantitative data?
A
Quantitative data cannot be visualized using graphs, but qualitative data can.
B
Qualitative data is always represented by , while quantitative data is always represented by .
C
Qualitative data is used only in , while quantitative data is used only in .
D
Qualitative data describes categories or qualities, while quantitative data represents numerical values that can be measured or counted.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that qualitative data refers to non-numerical information that describes categories, attributes, or qualities, such as colors, names, or labels.
Recognize that quantitative data consists of numerical values that can be measured or counted, such as height, weight, or number of items.
Note that qualitative data can be visualized using graphs like bar charts or pie charts, while quantitative data can be represented using histograms, line graphs, or scatter plots.
Identify that qualitative data is not represented by numbers but by categories or labels, whereas quantitative data is always numerical.
Conclude that the key difference is that qualitative data describes qualities or categories, and quantitative data represents measurable numerical values.
Which type of graph is most appropriate for displaying data that represent parts of a whole?
In the context of visualizing quantitative data, which of the following chart types can be used to plot one or more data series on a secondary axis?
