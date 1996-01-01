Which of the following best describes the difference between qualitative and quantitative data?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
When you are examining data to look for trends, which type of data visualization is most appropriate for quantitative data?
A
A bar chart with categories
B
A histogram
C
A pictogram
D
A pie chart
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of quantitative data: Quantitative data consists of numerical values that represent measurements or counts, which can be continuous or discrete.
Recognize that when examining trends in quantitative data, it is important to visualize the distribution and frequency of the data values.
Know that a histogram is a type of data visualization specifically designed to show the distribution of quantitative data by grouping data into intervals (bins) and displaying the frequency of data points within each bin.
Contrast this with other options: bar charts with categories are better for categorical data, pictograms use images to represent counts and are less precise, and pie charts show proportions of categories, not distributions of numerical data.
Conclude that a histogram is the most appropriate visualization for examining trends in quantitative data because it effectively displays the shape, spread, and central tendency of the data.
Watch next
Master Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose you are shown a bar chart displaying the number of students in different majors at a university. Which generalization best describes the information provided by this graph?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the difference between a bar graph and a Pareto chart when visualizing qualitative data?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose you are given a bar chart showing the favorite colors of students, with the number of students for each color displayed. Which of the following values best represents the value of the statistic associated with the mode of this data set?
2
views
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations