Which of the following is a property of binomial distributions?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which statement is not true for a binomial distribution with and ?
A
The probability of zero successes is .
B
The distribution is symmetric.
C
The variance is .
D
The expected value is .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the parameters of the binomial distribution: number of trials \(n = 10\) and probability of success \(p = \frac{1}{20} = 0.05\).
Recall the formulas for the expected value and variance of a binomial distribution: Expected value \(E(X) = n \times p\) and Variance \(Var(X) = n \times p \times (1 - p)\).
Calculate the expected value using \(E(X) = 10 \times 0.05\) (do not compute the final number, just set up the expression).
Calculate the variance using \(Var(X) = 10 \times 0.05 \times (1 - 0.05)\) (again, set up the expression without final calculation).
Check the symmetry of the binomial distribution: A binomial distribution is symmetric only if \(p = 0.5\). Since \(p = 0.05\), the distribution is not symmetric, so the statement claiming symmetry is false.
Watch next
Master The Binomial Experiment with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
For the binomial distribution, which of the following expressions correctly represents the probability of obtaining exactly successes in independent trials, each with probability of success ?
5
views
Multiple Choice
For a binomial distribution with probability of success and number of trials , what is the expected value of the distribution?
3
views
Binomial Distribution practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations