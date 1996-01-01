Which statement is not true for a binomial distribution with and ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
Multiple Choice
Which of the following scenarios describes a binomial experiment?
A
A factory tests light bulbs and records whether each bulb is defective or not.
B
A company records the time it takes for each of employees to complete a task.
C
A researcher measures the exact heights of randomly selected plants.
D
A student rolls a die repeatedly until a six appears and counts the number of rolls needed.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of a binomial experiment: it consists of a fixed number of independent trials, each with only two possible outcomes (commonly called 'success' and 'failure'), and the probability of success remains constant across trials.
Examine each scenario to check if it meets the criteria of a binomial experiment:
For the first scenario: testing 20 light bulbs and recording whether each bulb is defective or not. Here, there are 20 fixed trials, each bulb can be defective (success) or not defective (failure), and the trials are independent with a constant probability of defectiveness. This fits the binomial experiment definition.
For the second scenario: recording the time it takes for each of 10 employees to complete a task. The outcome is a continuous measurement (time), not a binary outcome, so this is not a binomial experiment.
For the third scenario: measuring the exact heights of 50 plants. This is also a continuous measurement, not binary, so it is not binomial.
For the fourth scenario: rolling a die repeatedly until a six appears and counting the number of rolls. This is a geometric experiment because the number of trials is not fixed in advance; it depends on when the first success occurs, so it is not binomial.
