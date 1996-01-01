For the binomial distribution, which of the following expressions correctly represents the probability of obtaining exactly successes in independent trials, each with probability of success ?
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
Multiple Choice
For a binomial distribution with probability of success and number of trials , what is the expected value of the distribution?
A
B
C
D
1
Identify the parameters of the binomial distribution: the number of trials \(n = 36\) and the probability of success \(p = \frac{1}{4}\).
Recall the formula for the expected value (mean) of a binomial distribution, which is given by \(E(X) = n \times p\).
Substitute the known values into the formula: \(E(X) = 36 \times \frac{1}{4}\).
Simplify the multiplication to find the expected value without calculating the final number explicitly here.
Interpret the result as the average number of successes expected in 36 trials when the probability of success in each trial is \(\frac{1}{4}\).
