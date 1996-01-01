Which of the following is not an example of a binomial distribution?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of a binomial experiment?
A
Flipping a coin times and counting the number of heads
B
Measuring the heights of randomly selected students
C
Recording the time it takes for people to run a mile
D
Rolling a die and recording the sum of the numbers rolled
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a binomial experiment: it consists of a fixed number of independent trials, each with only two possible outcomes (commonly called 'success' and 'failure'), and the probability of success remains constant across trials.
Analyze each option to see if it meets the criteria of a binomial experiment:
For 'Flipping a coin 10 times and counting the number of heads': there are 10 fixed trials, each trial has two outcomes (head or tail), trials are independent, and the probability of heads is constant (usually 0.5). This fits the binomial experiment definition.
For 'Measuring the heights of 10 randomly selected students' and 'Recording the time it takes for 10 people to run a mile': these are continuous measurements, not trials with two outcomes, so they are not binomial experiments.
For 'Rolling a die and recording the sum of the numbers rolled': the outcome is not binary (there are six possible outcomes per roll), and the sum is a continuous count, so this is not a binomial experiment.
