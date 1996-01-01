If the correlation coefficient equals , which of the following best describes the relationship between the two variables?
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Multiple Choice
Which of the following -values represents the strongest negative correlation?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the correlation coefficient \(r\) measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables, ranging from \(-1\) to \$1$.
Understand that a negative correlation means that as one variable increases, the other tends to decrease, and the strength is determined by the absolute value of \(r\).
Compare the absolute values of the given \(r\)-values to determine which has the strongest correlation: \$0.38\(, \)-0.22\(, \)-0.7\(, and \)0.9$.
Since we are looking for the strongest negative correlation, focus on the negative values and identify which has the largest absolute value (closest to \(-1\)).
Conclude that the \(r\)-value with the largest absolute value among the negatives represents the strongest negative correlation.
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which term describes the degree of strength of the linear relationship between and ?
2
views
Multiple Choice
When using the function in spreadsheet software, what does the function calculate between two variables?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Given a scatterplot showing a strong negative linear relationship between two variables, which of the following is most likely the correlation coefficient for the data set?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Given a scatterplot showing a strong negative linear relationship between two variables, which of the following is most likely the correlation coefficient for the data set?
2
views
