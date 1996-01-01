Which of the following -values represents the strongest negative correlation?
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Which of the following -values represents the strongest negative correlation?
Understand that the correlation coefficient, denoted as \(r\), measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables. It ranges from \(-1\) to \$1$.
Recall that a negative correlation means that as one variable increases, the other decreases. The closer \(r\) is to \(-1\), the stronger the negative linear relationship.
Look at the given \(r\)-values and identify which are negative: \(-0.7\) and \(-0.22\).
Compare the absolute values of the negative correlations to determine which is stronger. The larger the absolute value, the stronger the correlation.
Conclude that the \(r\)-value with the largest absolute value among the negatives represents the strongest negative correlation.
