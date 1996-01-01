Which of the following best describes the shape of a histogram that has most of its data concentrated on the left with a long tail extending to the right?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Histograms
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes a histogram that is skewed to the left?
A
The histogram is symmetric with equal tails on both sides.
B
The histogram has a longer tail on the right side and most data values are concentrated on the left.
C
The histogram has bars of equal height across all intervals.
D
The histogram has a longer tail on the left side and most data values are concentrated on the right.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what skewness means in the context of a histogram: skewness describes the direction in which the tail of the distribution extends.
Recall that a histogram skewed to the left (also called negatively skewed) has a longer tail on the left side, meaning the lower values are more spread out.
Recognize that in a left-skewed histogram, most data values are concentrated on the right side (higher values), with fewer values trailing off to the left.
Compare the given options to this definition: the correct description should mention a longer tail on the left and concentration of data on the right.
Conclude that the best description of a left-skewed histogram is: 'The histogram has a longer tail on the left side and most data values are concentrated on the right.'
Histograms practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations