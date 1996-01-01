Which of the following best describes the effect of increasing the bin size in a histogram?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the shape of a histogram that has most of its data concentrated on the left with a long tail extending to the right?
Right-skewed ()
Left-skewed ()
Understand that the shape of a histogram describes how data values are distributed across different intervals or bins.
Recognize that when most data is concentrated on the left side of the histogram, it means the bulk of the values are lower or smaller numbers.
Identify that a long tail extending to the right indicates there are some larger values that stretch out further than the rest of the data.
Recall that a distribution with a long right tail and concentration on the left is called right-skewed or positively skewed.
Compare this to other options: uniform means data is evenly spread, symmetric means data is balanced on both sides, and left-skewed means the tail extends to the left.
