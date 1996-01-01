Which of the following best describes a histogram that has most of its data concentrated on the left with a long tail extending to the right?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Histograms
Multiple Choice
Which of the following histograms best represents a normal distribution ?
A
A histogram that is symmetric and bell-shaped, with most data concentrated in the center and frequencies tapering off equally on both sides.
B
A histogram that is skewed to the right, with a long tail extending toward higher values.
C
A histogram that is bimodal, with two distinct peaks separated by a valley.
D
A histogram that is uniform, with all bars approximately the same height across the range.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the characteristics of a normal distribution: it is symmetric, bell-shaped, and has most data concentrated around the mean, with frequencies tapering off equally on both sides.
Examine each histogram option and check for symmetry: a normal distribution histogram should look the same on the left and right sides of the center.
Look for the shape of the histogram: the normal distribution should have a single peak (unimodal) in the center, not multiple peaks or flat regions.
Identify the spread of the data: in a normal distribution, the frequencies decrease gradually and evenly as you move away from the center, forming the classic bell shape.
Compare these features to the given options and select the histogram that matches the symmetric, bell-shaped pattern with a single central peak and tapering tails.
