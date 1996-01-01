Given the following frequency histogram that displays the final grades of a random sample of college students, which of the following statements is most likely true about the distribution of the grades?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Histograms
Multiple Choice
Which of the following histograms is most likely to be approximately symmetric?
A
A histogram with two distinct peaks at opposite ends
B
A histogram with a single peak in the center and similar frequencies on both sides
C
A histogram with a long tail to the right and most data concentrated on the left
D
A histogram with a long tail to the left and most data concentrated on the right
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what it means for a histogram to be approximately symmetric: it should have a shape where the left and right sides are roughly mirror images of each other around a central peak.
Look at the option describing a histogram with two distinct peaks at opposite ends. This suggests a bimodal distribution, which is not symmetric because the data is concentrated in two separate areas rather than around a center.
Consider the option with a long tail to the right and most data concentrated on the left. This describes a right-skewed distribution, which is asymmetric because the tail stretches out more on one side.
Similarly, the option with a long tail to the left and most data concentrated on the right describes a left-skewed distribution, which is also asymmetric.
The option with a single peak in the center and similar frequencies on both sides fits the definition of an approximately symmetric histogram, as the data is balanced around the center.
