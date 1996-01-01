Which of the following accurately describes the proportions in the tails of a standard normal distribution?
In a standard normal distribution, approximately what percentage of the data falls within one standard deviation of the mean (that is, between and on the z-score scale)?
Recall that a standard normal distribution is a normal distribution with a mean of 0 and a standard deviation of 1.
Understand that the question asks for the percentage of data within one standard deviation from the mean, which corresponds to the interval between z = -1 and z = 1 on the z-score scale.
Use the empirical rule (68-95-99.7 rule) which states that approximately 68% of the data in a normal distribution lies within one standard deviation of the mean.
Alternatively, you can find this percentage by calculating the cumulative probability from z = -1 to z = 1 using the standard normal distribution table or a calculator: compute \(P(-1 < Z < 1) = P(Z < 1) - P(Z < -1)\).
Recognize that this probability corresponds to about 68%, confirming that approximately 68% of the data falls within one standard deviation of the mean in a standard normal distribution.
For the standard normal distribution, what is the area to the right of (that is, )?
For the standard normal distribution, what percentage of the area under the curve lies within one standard deviation of the mean (that is, between and )?
Suppose is a standard normal random variable with density function . What is the value of ?
Given the mean of a normal distribution is and the standard deviation is , what is the mean of the corresponding standard normal distribution after standardizing the variable?
Which of the following is a similarity between the distribution and the standard distribution?
