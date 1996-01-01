Which of the following is not a requirement for regression analysis?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following hypotheses is not an appropriate form for an alternative hypothesis in hypothesis testing?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that in hypothesis testing, the alternative hypothesis (denoted as \(H_a\)) represents what we want to test for and must be a statement that contradicts the null hypothesis (\(H_0\)).
Recall that the null hypothesis typically includes an equality (e.g., \(\mu = 10\)), and the alternative hypothesis should be an inequality or difference (e.g., \(\mu > 10\), \(\mu < 10\), or \(\mu \neq 10\)).
Identify that an alternative hypothesis stating \(\mu = 10\) is not appropriate because it is an equality, which belongs to the null hypothesis, not the alternative.
Review the given options and recognize that \(H_a: \mu = 10\) is the incorrect form for an alternative hypothesis since it does not contradict the null hypothesis but rather repeats the equality.
Conclude that valid alternative hypotheses must express a difference or inequality, such as \(\mu > 10\), \(\mu < 10\), or \(\mu \neq 10\), to properly test against the null hypothesis.
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations