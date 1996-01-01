Which type of data is being visualized by the boxplots summarizing the weights of male and female students in a class?
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
A chart showing the number of occurrences by category would be used in which type of data visualization?
A
Visualizing quantitative () data
B
Visualizing qualitative () data
C
Visualizing continuous probability distributions
D
Visualizing time series data
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of data: Quantitative data refers to numerical values that can be measured or counted, while qualitative (categorical) data refers to categories or groups that describe characteristics or attributes.
Recognize that a chart showing the number of occurrences by category is essentially counting how many times each category appears, which is a way to summarize categorical data.
Recall that common visualizations for categorical data include bar charts and pie charts, which display frequencies or proportions of categories.
Note that visualizing quantitative data often involves histograms, scatter plots, or line graphs that show numerical relationships or distributions.
Conclude that since the chart shows counts by category, it is used for visualizing qualitative (categorical) data.
