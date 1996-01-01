Which of the following is not true when conducting hypothesis testing with independent samples?
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following situations involves testing a claim about a single population proportion?
A
A company tests whether the average time to assemble a product is less than minutes.
B
A scientist compares the mean heights of plants grown with two different fertilizers.
C
A study examines if the variances of test scores from two different schools are equal.
D
A researcher wants to determine if the proportion of students at a university who own a laptop is greater than .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key characteristic of the problem: testing a claim about a single population proportion involves making an inference about the proportion (or percentage) of individuals in one population that have a certain attribute.
Review each option to see if it involves a proportion from a single population:
- The first option tests an average time, which relates to a population mean, not a proportion.
- The second option compares mean heights between two groups, which involves two population means, not a single proportion.
- The third option compares variances between two groups, which involves two population variances, not a proportion.
- The fourth option tests whether the proportion of students owning a laptop is greater than 0.80, which is a claim about a single population proportion.
Steps in Hypothesis Testing practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations