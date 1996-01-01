The purpose of a chart or graph is to
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
A box-and-whisker plot is shown for a dataset. Which of the following statements about the box-and-whisker plot is not true?
A
The box in a box-and-whisker plot represents the , which contains the middle of the data.
B
A box-and-whisker plot is an appropriate tool for visualizing data.
C
The whiskers in a box-and-whisker plot usually extend to the and values that are not outliers.
D
A box-and-whisker plot is typically used to display the distribution of data.
Step 1: Understand what a box-and-whisker plot represents. It is a graphical summary of a dataset that shows the minimum, first quartile (Q1), median (Q2), third quartile (Q3), and maximum values, often highlighting the interquartile range (IQR) which contains the middle 50% of the data.
Step 2: Recognize that the box in the plot represents the interquartile range (IQR), which is the range between Q1 and Q3, containing the central 50% of the data points.
Step 3: Know that the whiskers typically extend from the box to the smallest and largest data points that are not considered outliers, thus showing the spread of the majority of the data.
Step 4: Recall that box-and-whisker plots are designed for quantitative (numerical) data because they rely on ordering and measuring distances between data points, which is not possible with qualitative (categorical) data.
Step 5: Identify the false statement by comparing each option to these facts. The incorrect statement is the one claiming that a box-and-whisker plot is appropriate for visualizing qualitative data, since it is actually used for quantitative data.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Which type of data is best visualized using a scatter plot, such as one showing the population of a town over several years?
Multiple Choice
Marie made the box plot below. Which type of data is most appropriate to display using a box plot: data or data?
Multiple Choice
Typically, numerical information is most effectively presented through which two of the following: bar charts, pie charts, histograms, or scatterplots?
Multiple Choice
The box-and-whisker plot below represents a data set: . What is the value of the upper quartile ()?
Multiple Choice
Based on the boxplots, which statement provides the best comparison of the two locations?
