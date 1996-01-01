Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
Which type of data is best visualized using a scatter plot, such as one showing the population of a town over several years?
A
Qualitative data
B
Quantitative data
C
Categorical data
D
Ordinal data
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of data: Qualitative (categorical) data represent categories or names without a numerical value, while Quantitative data represent numerical values that can be measured or counted.
Recognize that a scatter plot is used to display the relationship between two numerical variables, typically showing how one variable changes with respect to another.
Identify that the population of a town over several years involves numerical values (population counts) measured across different time points (years), both of which are quantitative variables.
Conclude that since scatter plots require numerical data to plot points on the x and y axes, quantitative data is the best type to visualize using a scatter plot.
Note that qualitative, categorical, or ordinal data are better visualized using bar charts, pie charts, or other categorical data visualizations rather than scatter plots.
