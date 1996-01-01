Marie made the box plot below. Which type of data is most appropriate to display using a box plot: data or data?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
Based on the boxplots, which statement provides the best comparison of the two locations?
A
has a smaller interquartile range than , so its data are more spread out.
B
Both locations have the same number of outliers, so their distributions must be identical.
C
has a higher median value than , indicating that its typical observation is greater.
D
and have identical ranges and medians, so their distributions are the same.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the components of a boxplot. A boxplot displays the minimum, first quartile (Q1), median (Q2), third quartile (Q3), and maximum values of a dataset, as well as potential outliers.
Step 2: Identify the median values for both Location A and Location B from their boxplots. The median is the line inside the box and represents the middle value of the data.
Step 3: Compare the interquartile ranges (IQR) of the two locations. The IQR is calculated as \(\text{IQR} = Q3 - Q1\) and represents the spread of the middle 50% of the data.
Step 4: Examine the number of outliers in each location. Outliers are typically shown as individual points outside the whiskers of the boxplot and indicate extreme values.
Step 5: Use these observations to evaluate each statement: check if Location A has a higher median than Location B, if Location B has a smaller IQR, if the number of outliers is the same, and if the ranges and medians are identical. This will help determine which statement best describes the comparison.
Watch next
