When testing the difference of means for paired data, which of the following is the correct null hypothesis?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Which of the following situations is a matched pairs test not an appropriate way to analyze?
Which of the following is an example of a dependent sample suitable for analysis with the -test?
Which of the following scenarios is most likely to involve dependent samples ()?
A personal trainer is studying whether a new stretching routine improves flexibility. She records the forward reach (in cm) of 6 clients before and after a 4-week program. Calculate the difference (after - before) for each client, the mean difference, and standard deviation.
Construct a 95% confidence interval for the mean difference of the population given the following information. Would you reject or fail to reject the claim that there is no difference in the mean?
In Exercises 17–24, use the indicated Data Sets from Appendix B. The complete data sets can be found at www.TriolaStats.com. Assume that the paired sample data are simple random samples and the differences have a distribution that is approximately normal.
Heights of Presidents Repeat Exercise 12 “Heights of Presidents” using all of the sample data from Data Set 22 “Presidents” in Appendix B.
Sign Test vs. Wilcoxon Signed-Ranks Test Using the data in Exercise 1, we can test for no difference between hospital admissions on Friday 6th and Friday 13th by using the sign test or the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test. In what sense does the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test incorporate and use more information than the sign test?
Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples) practice set
