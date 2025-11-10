Which of the following scenarios is most likely to involve dependent samples ()?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
[DATA] Putting It Together: Glide Testing You are a passenger in a single-propeller-driven aircraft that experiences engine failure in the middle of a flight. The pilot wants to maximize the distance that the plane can glide to increase the likelihood of finding a safe place to land. To accomplish this goal, should the pilot allow the propeller to “windmill” or should the pilot force the propeller to stop? To obtain the data needed to answer the research question, a pilot climbed to 8000 feet at a speed of 60 knots and then killed the engine with the propeller either windmilling or stopped. Because the time to descend is directly proportional to glide distance, the time to descend to 7200 feet was recorded in seconds and used as a proxy for glide distance. The design called for randomly choosing the order in which the propeller would windmill or be stopped. The data in the table represent the time to descend 800 feet for each of 27 trials. Note: Visit www.aceaerobaticschool.com to see footage of this scenario.
c. Explain why blinding is not possible for this experiment.
Key Concepts
Blinding in Experiments
Paired Design
Randomization
Watch next
Master Introduction to Matched Pairs with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Which of the following situations is a matched pairs test not an appropriate way to analyze?
"[DATA] Does Octane Matter? Octane is a measure of how much fuel can be compressed before it spontaneously ignites. Some people believe that higher-octane fuels result in better gas mileage for their cars. To test this claim, a researcher randomly selected 11 individuals (and their cars) to participate in the study. Each participant received 10 gallons of gas and drove his or her car on a closed course that simulated both city and highway driving. The number of miles driven until the car ran out of gas was recorded. A coin flip was used to determine whether the car was filled up with 87-octane or 92-octane fuel first, and the driver did not know which type of fuel was in the tank. The results are in the following table:
d. The differences are computed as “92 octane minus 87 octane.” The normal probability plot of the differences is shown in the next column. The correlation between the differenced data and the expected z-scores is 0.966. Is there reason to believe that the differences are normally distributed? Conclude that the differences can be normally distributed even though the original data are not.
[DATA] Putting It Together: Glide Testing You are a passenger in a single-propeller-driven aircraft that experiences engine failure in the middle of a flight. The pilot wants to maximize the distance that the plane can glide to increase the likelihood of finding a safe place to land. To accomplish this goal, should the pilot allow the propeller to “windmill” or should the pilot force the propeller to stop? To obtain the data needed to answer the research question, a pilot climbed to 8000 feet at a speed of 60 knots and then killed the engine with the propeller either windmilling or stopped. Because the time to descend is directly proportional to glide distance, the time to descend to 7200 feet was recorded in seconds and used as a proxy for glide distance. The design called for randomly choosing the order in which the propeller would windmill or be stopped. The data in the table represent the time to descend 800 feet for each of 27 trials. Note: Visit www.aceaerobaticschool.com to see footage of this scenario.
d. What is the response variable in the study? What are the treatments?
Threaded Problem: Tornado The data set “Tornadoes_2017” located at www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats contains a variety of variables that were measured for all tornadoes in the United States in 2017.
b. Estimate the difference in the length of tornadoes that occur in Texas and Georgia (compute the difference in means as Georgia – Texas) with 95% confidence. Interpret the result.
[DATA] Bull and Bear Markets The stock market goes through periods known as bull markets and bear markets. A bull market exists when the stock market increases in value by at least 20%, while a bear market exists when the stock market decreases in value by at least 20%. The data below represent the number of months a random sample of bull and bear markets have lasted.
. Although both distributions are skewed, it is likely reasonable to invoke the Central Limit Theorem and conclude the sample mean difference is approximately normal due to the fact the sample size is 25 for each sample. Plus, the two-sample t-test is robust so minor departures from the normality condition are acceptable. In light of this, perform a two-sample t-test on the data. What is the P-value for this test?
McDonald’s versus Wendy’s A student wanted to determine whether the wait time in the drive-thru at McDonald’s differed from that at Wendy’s. She used a random sample of 30 cars at McDonald’s and 27 cars at Wendy’s and obtained these results:
c. Is there a difference in wait times at each restaurant’s drive-thru? Use the α=0.1 level of significance.
Note: The sample size for Wendy’s is less than 30. However, the data do not contain any outliers, so the Central Limit Theorem can be used.