[DATA] Putting It Together: Glide Testing You are a passenger in a single-propeller-driven aircraft that experiences engine failure in the middle of a flight. The pilot wants to maximize the distance that the plane can glide to increase the likelihood of finding a safe place to land. To accomplish this goal, should the pilot allow the propeller to “windmill” or should the pilot force the propeller to stop? To obtain the data needed to answer the research question, a pilot climbed to 8000 feet at a speed of 60 knots and then killed the engine with the propeller either windmilling or stopped. Because the time to descend is directly proportional to glide distance, the time to descend to 7200 feet was recorded in seconds and used as a proxy for glide distance. The design called for randomly choosing the order in which the propeller would windmill or be stopped. The data in the table represent the time to descend 800 feet for each of 27 trials. Note: Visit www.aceaerobaticschool.com to see footage of this scenario.

c. Explain why blinding is not possible for this experiment.