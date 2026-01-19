Finding the Best Model

In Exercises 5–16, construct a scatterplot and identify the mathematical model that best fits the given data. Assume that the model is to be used only for the scope of the given data, and consider only linear, quadratic, logarithmic, exponential, and power models.

Stock Market Listed below in order by row are the annual high values of the Dow Jones Industrial Average for each year beginning with 2000. Find the best model and then predict the value for the last year listed. Is the predicted value close to the actual value of 26,828.4?