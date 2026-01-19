Finding the Best Model

In Exercises 5–16, construct a scatterplot and identify the mathematical model that best fits the given data. Assume that the model is to be used only for the scope of the given data, and consider only linear, quadratic, logarithmic, exponential, and power models.

CD Yields The table lists the value y (in dollars) of \$1000 deposited in a certificate of deposit at Bank of New York (based on rates currently in effect).