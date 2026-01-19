The data below shows the population of a small town (in 1000s) over a 9 year period. Using a graphing calculator, determine the linear & quadratic regression curves. Compare their values. Which model is a better fit for the data?
Finding the Best Model
In Exercises 5–16, construct a scatterplot and identify the mathematical model that best fits the given data. Assume that the model is to be used only for the scope of the given data, and consider only linear, quadratic, logarithmic, exponential, and power models.
Earthquakes Listed below are earthquake depths (km) and magnitudes (Richter scale) of different earthquakes. Find the best model and then predict the magnitude for the last earthquake with a depth of 3.78 km. Is the predicted value close to the actual magnitude of 7.1?
Sum of Squares Criterion In addition to the value of another measurement used to assess the quality of a model is the sum of squares of the residuals. Recall from Section 10-2 that a residual is (the difference between an observed y value and the value predicted from the model). Better models have smaller sums of squares. Refer to the U.S. population data in Table 10-7.
c. Verify that according to the sum of squares criterion, the quadratic model is better than the linear model.
Finding the Best Model
In Exercises 5–16, construct a scatterplot and identify the mathematical model that best fits the given data. Assume that the model is to be used only for the scope of the given data, and consider only linear, quadratic, logarithmic, exponential, and power models.
Sunspot Numbers Listed below in order by row are annual sunspot numbers beginning with 1980. Is the best model a good model? Carefully examine the scatterplot and identify the pattern of the points. Which of the models fits that pattern?
Finding the Best Model
In Exercises 5–16, construct a scatterplot and identify the mathematical model that best fits the given data. Assume that the model is to be used only for the scope of the given data, and consider only linear, quadratic, logarithmic, exponential, and power models.
Stock Market Listed below in order by row are the annual high values of the Dow Jones Industrial Average for each year beginning with 2000. Find the best model and then predict the value for the last year listed. Is the predicted value close to the actual value of 26,828.4?
Finding the Best Model
In Exercises 5–16, construct a scatterplot and identify the mathematical model that best fits the given data. Assume that the model is to be used only for the scope of the given data, and consider only linear, quadratic, logarithmic, exponential, and power models.
Global Warming Listed below are mean annual temperatures (°C) of the earth for each decade, beginning with the decade of the 1880s. Find the best model and then predict the value for 2090–2099. Comment on the result.
Moore’s Law In 1965, Intel cofounder Gordon Moore initiated what has since become known as Moore’s law: The number of transistors per square inch on integrated circuits will double approximately every 18 months. In the table below, the first row lists different years and the second row lists the number of transistors (in thousands) for different years.
Ignoring the listed data and assuming that Moore’s law is correct and transistors per square inch double every 18 months, which mathematical model best describes this law: linear, quadratic, logarithmic, exponential, power? What specific function describes Moore’s law?
Which mathematical model best fits the listed sample data?
Compare the results from parts (a) and (b). Does Moore’s law appear to be working reasonably well?
Finding the Best Model
In Exercises 5–16, construct a scatterplot and identify the mathematical model that best fits the given data. Assume that the model is to be used only for the scope of the given data, and consider only linear, quadratic, logarithmic, exponential, and power models.
CD Yields The table lists the value y (in dollars) of \$1000 deposited in a certificate of deposit at Bank of New York (based on rates currently in effect).
Finding the Best Model
In Exercises 5–16, construct a scatterplot and identify the mathematical model that best fits the given data. Assume that the model is to be used only for the scope of the given data, and consider only linear, quadratic, logarithmic, exponential, and power models.
Landing on the Moon When the Apollo spacecraft landed on the Moon, the rocket engine would typically cut off at about 1.3 meters above the surface so that hot gases and dust and other surface materials would not cause damage. The landing module was in freefall starting at about 1 meter above the surface. The table below lists the time t (seconds) after being dropped and the distance d (meters) travelled by an object dropped near the surface of the Moon.