Finding the Best Model

In Exercises 5–16, construct a scatterplot and identify the mathematical model that best fits the given data. Assume that the model is to be used only for the scope of the given data, and consider only linear, quadratic, logarithmic, exponential, and power models.

Earthquakes Listed below are earthquake depths (km) and magnitudes (Richter scale) of different earthquakes. Find the best model and then predict the magnitude for the last earthquake with a depth of 3.78 km. Is the predicted value close to the actual magnitude of 7.1?