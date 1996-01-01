Which type of graph is most appropriate for visualizing () data?
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
Which of the following levels of measurement can be used for quantitative data?
A
and
B
and
C
and
D
and
1
Understand the four levels of measurement: nominal, ordinal, interval, and ratio. These levels describe how data can be categorized and measured.
Nominal data classify data into distinct categories without any order (e.g., colors, names). This type is qualitative, not quantitative.
Ordinal data classify data into categories with a meaningful order but without consistent intervals between categories (e.g., rankings). This is also qualitative or sometimes considered discrete but not truly quantitative in terms of measurement scale.
Interval data have ordered categories with equal intervals between values but no true zero point (e.g., temperature in Celsius). This allows for meaningful addition and subtraction, making it quantitative.
Ratio data have all the properties of interval data, plus a true zero point, allowing for meaningful ratios (e.g., height, weight). This is the highest level of quantitative measurement.
