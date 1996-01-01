A chart showing the number of occurrences by category would be used in which type of data visualization?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Which of the following is an example of qualitative data?
Watch next
Master Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Which of the following types of graphs is most appropriate for visualizing the distribution of a qualitative () variable?
Which of the following levels of measurement can be used for quantitative data?
Use the frequency distribution below to find the class width and class midpoints.
The following data set shows the number of overtime hours that 12 employees worked in a month. Construct a frequency distribution, suing a lower class limit of 3 and a class width of 4.
Ethics There are data showing that smoking is detrimental to good health. Given that people could be helped and lives could be saved by reducing smoking, is it ethical to graph the data in a way that is misleading by exaggerating the health risks of smoking?
Finding the Best Model
In Exercises 5–16, construct a scatterplot and identify the mathematical model that best fits the given data. Assume that the model is to be used only for the scope of the given data, and consider only linear, quadratic, logarithmic, exponential, and power models.
Dirt Cheap The Cherry Hill Construction company in Branford, CT sells screened topsoil by the “yard,” which is actually a cubic yard. Let the variable x be the length (yd) of each side of a cube of screened topsoil. The table below lists the values of x along with the corresponding cost (dollars).
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations