Which of the following -values represents the strongest negative correlation?
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a possible value for the correlation coefficient ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the correlation coefficient, denoted by \(r\), measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables.
Understand that the value of \(r\) always lies within the range \(-1 \leq r \leq 1\), where \(-1\) indicates a perfect negative linear relationship, \$0\( indicates no linear relationship, and \)1$ indicates a perfect positive linear relationship.
Examine each given value to check if it falls within the valid range of \(r\). Values like \(-1\), \$0.8\(, and \)0\( are all within the range \)[-1, 1]\( and thus are possible values for \)r$.
Identify that the value \$1.2\( is outside the valid range because it is greater than \)1$, which means it cannot be a possible value for the correlation coefficient.
Conclude that any value of \(r\) outside the interval \([-1, 1]\) is not possible, so \$1.2$ is not a valid correlation coefficient.
