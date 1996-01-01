For which of the following scatterplots is the correlation between and closest to ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Multiple Choice
Which of the following scatter plots suggests a linear relationship between two variables?
A
A plot where the points form a clear curved pattern, such as a parabola ( or shape).
B
A plot where the points form a circular pattern (e.g., + = ).
C
A plot where the points are widely scattered with no apparent pattern.
D
A plot where the points closely follow a straight line, either upward or downward (linear: ).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a linear relationship between two variables means that as one variable changes, the other variable changes at a constant rate, which is visually represented by points lying close to a straight line in a scatter plot.
Examine the scatter plot where points form a clear curved pattern, such as a parabola; this indicates a nonlinear relationship, not linear.
Look at the scatter plot where points form a circular pattern; this suggests no linear relationship because the points do not align along a straight line.
Consider the scatter plot where points are widely scattered with no apparent pattern; this indicates no relationship or a very weak relationship between the variables.
Identify the scatter plot where points closely follow a straight line, either upward (positive slope) or downward (negative slope), as this is the hallmark of a linear relationship between the two variables.
