Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
Which of the following columns in a dataset are most likely to contain qualitative data? Select the best answer.
A
B
C
D
1
Understand the difference between qualitative and quantitative data. Qualitative data describes categories or qualities and is non-numeric, while quantitative data represents measurable quantities and is numeric.
Examine each pair of columns to determine if the data is qualitative or quantitative:
- Age and income: Both are numeric values representing measurable quantities, so they are quantitative.
- Height and weight: Both are numeric measurements, so they are quantitative.
- Gender and eye color: These represent categories or groups (e.g., male/female, blue/brown eyes), so they are qualitative.
- Temperature and test scores: Both are numeric measurements, so they are quantitative.
