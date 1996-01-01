Which of the following is a true statement about a boxplot?
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes whether it is possible to use only text to describe ?
A
must always be described using images only, not text or numbers.
B
No, is best described using numerical values and often benefits from visual representations such as graphs or charts.
C
Yes, can be fully described using only text without any numbers or visualizations.
D
cannot be described at all.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what quantitative data is. Quantitative data refers to numerical information that can be measured and expressed using numbers, such as height, weight, or temperature.
Step 2: Recognize that quantitative data is inherently numerical, so describing it effectively usually involves using numbers to convey precise values.
Step 3: Consider the role of text in describing quantitative data. While text can explain or summarize data, it typically cannot replace the clarity and precision provided by numerical values.
Step 4: Acknowledge that visual representations like graphs and charts are often used alongside numbers to help interpret and communicate quantitative data more clearly and intuitively.
Step 5: Conclude that while text alone can provide some description, quantitative data is best described using numerical values and often benefits from visual aids, making the statement 'No, quantitative data is best described using numerical values and often benefits from visual representations such as graphs or charts' the most accurate.
