Suppose you are shown a graph that displays the number of students in each major at a university using separate bars for each major. Which type of graph is being displayed?
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a primary benefit of using graphs of frequency distributions when visualizing data?
A
They convert qualitative data into quantitative data automatically.
B
They guarantee that the data is normally distributed.
C
They eliminate all outliers from the dataset.
D
They make it easier to identify patterns and trends in the data.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a frequency distribution graph visually represents how often each value or range of values occurs in a dataset.
Recognize that such graphs help in summarizing large datasets by showing the distribution of data points clearly.
Note that frequency distribution graphs do not convert qualitative data into quantitative data; rather, they display the frequency of categories or values as they are.
Acknowledge that these graphs do not guarantee any specific distribution shape, such as normality, nor do they remove outliers from the data.
Conclude that the primary benefit of using frequency distribution graphs is that they make it easier to identify patterns and trends in the data by providing a clear visual summary.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which type of graph is most appropriate for displaying the means of several different treatments?
2
views
Multiple Choice
In a right-skewed distribution, which of the following is typically true about the relationship between the and the ?
3
views
Multiple Choice
When comparing the boxplots of two groups, which of the following should be done?
2
views
Multiple Choice
A dot plot would be most appropriate to display which one of the following types of data?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes whether it is possible to use only text to describe ?
3
views
