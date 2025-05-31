Finding Binomial Probabilities In Exercises 19–26, find the indicated probabilities. If convenient, use technology or Table 2 in Appendix B.





Penalty Kicks Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi converts 78% of his penalty kicks. Suppose Messi takes six penalty kicks next season. Find the probability that the number he converts is (a) exactly six, (b) at most three, and (c) more than three. (Source: Transfermarkt)