Identifying and Understanding Binomial Experiments In Exercises 15–18, determine whether the experiment is a binomial experiment. If it is, identify a success; specify the values of n, p, and q; and list the possible values of the random variable x. If it is not a binomial experiment, explain why.





Basketball A’ja Wilson, the 2020 WNBA Most Valuable Player, makes a free throw shot about 78% of the time. The random variable represents the number of free throws that she makes on eight attempts. (Source: Women’s National Basketball Association)