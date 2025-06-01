Identifying and Understanding Binomial Experiments In Exercises 15–18, determine whether the experiment is a binomial experiment. If it is, identify a success; specify the values of n, p, and q; and list the possible values of the random variable x. If it is not a binomial experiment, explain why.





Video Games A survey found that 29% of gamers own a virtual reality (VR) device. Ten gamers are randomly selected. The random variable represents the number who own a VR device. (Source: Entertainment Software Association)