Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
3:46 minutes
Problem 4.2.15
Textbook Question
Identifying and Understanding Binomial Experiments In Exercises 15–18, determine whether the experiment is a binomial experiment. If it is, identify a success; specify the values of n, p, and q; and list the possible values of the random variable x. If it is not a binomial experiment, explain why.
Video Games A survey found that 29% of gamers own a virtual reality (VR) device. Ten gamers are randomly selected. The random variable represents the number who own a VR device. (Source: Entertainment Software Association)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the criteria for a binomial experiment. A binomial experiment must satisfy the following conditions: (1) The experiment consists of a fixed number of trials, n. (2) Each trial has only two possible outcomes: success or failure. (3) The probability of success, p, is the same for each trial. (4) The trials are independent of each other.
Step 2: Analyze the given problem. The experiment involves selecting 10 gamers (fixed number of trials, n = 10). Each gamer either owns a VR device (success) or does not own a VR device (failure), satisfying the two-outcome condition. The probability of success (owning a VR device) is given as p = 0.29, and the probability of failure is q = 1 - p = 0.71. The trials are independent because the ownership of a VR device by one gamer does not affect another.
Step 3: Conclude that this is a binomial experiment because it satisfies all four conditions of a binomial experiment: fixed number of trials, two outcomes per trial, constant probability of success, and independence of trials.
Step 4: Identify the success, n, p, q, and the possible values of the random variable x. Success is defined as a gamer owning a VR device. The number of trials is n = 10. The probability of success is p = 0.29, and the probability of failure is q = 0.71. The random variable x represents the number of gamers who own a VR device, and its possible values are x = 0, 1, 2, ..., 10.
Step 5: Summarize the findings. This is a binomial experiment with n = 10, p = 0.29, q = 0.71, and the possible values of x ranging from 0 to 10. If the experiment did not meet the binomial criteria, you would explain which condition(s) were violated.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Binomial Experiment
A binomial experiment is a statistical experiment that meets four criteria: it consists of a fixed number of trials, each trial has two possible outcomes (success or failure), the trials are independent, and the probability of success remains constant across trials. In this context, the experiment involves selecting a fixed number of gamers and determining how many own a VR device.
The Binomial Experiment
Random Variable
A random variable is a numerical outcome of a random phenomenon. In binomial experiments, the random variable typically represents the number of successes in the fixed number of trials. For the given question, the random variable x represents the number of gamers out of ten who own a VR device, which can take on values from 0 to 10.
Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions
Probability Parameters (n, p, q)
In a binomial experiment, 'n' represents the number of trials, 'p' is the probability of success on each trial, and 'q' is the probability of failure, where q = 1 - p. For the survey of gamers, n is 10 (the number of gamers selected), p is 0.29 (the probability that a gamer owns a VR device), and q is 0.71 (the probability that a gamer does not own a VR device).
Introduction to Probability
