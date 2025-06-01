Finding Binomial Probabilities In Exercises 19–26, find the indicated probabilities. If convenient, use technology or Table 2 in Appendix B.





Civil Rights Fifty-nine percent of U.S. adults think that civil rights for Black Americans have improved during their lifetime. You randomly select seven U.S. adults. Find the probability that the number who think that civil rights for Black Americans have improved during their lifetime is (a) exactly one and (b) exactly five. (Source: Gallup)