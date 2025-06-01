Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
2:50 minutes
Problem 4.2.20
Textbook Question
Finding Binomial Probabilities In Exercises 19–26, find the indicated probabilities. If convenient, use technology or Table 2 in Appendix B.
Civil Rights Fifty-nine percent of U.S. adults think that civil rights for Black Americans have improved during their lifetime. You randomly select seven U.S. adults. Find the probability that the number who think that civil rights for Black Americans have improved during their lifetime is (a) exactly one and (b) exactly five. (Source: Gallup)
1
Step 1: Identify the problem as a binomial probability problem. The binomial probability formula is given by: , where is the number of combinations, is the probability of success, is the number of trials, and is the number of successes.
Step 2: Define the parameters of the problem. Here, the probability of success , the number of trials , and the number of successes is either 1 (for part a) or 5 (for part b).
Step 3: Calculate the number of combinations using the formula . For part (a), calculate , and for part (b), calculate .
Step 4: Substitute the values into the binomial probability formula for each case. For part (a), substitute , , and . For part (b), substitute , , and . Ensure you calculate both and .
Step 5: Use technology (such as a calculator or statistical software) or Table 2 in Appendix B to compute the probabilities for part (a) and part (b). This will give you the final probabilities for exactly one success and exactly five successes.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Binomial Distribution
The binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. In this context, the 'success' is defined as a U.S. adult believing that civil rights for Black Americans have improved. The distribution is characterized by two parameters: the number of trials (n) and the probability of success (p).
03:28
Mean & Standard Deviation of Binomial Distribution
Probability Mass Function (PMF)
The probability mass function (PMF) of a binomial distribution gives the probability of obtaining exactly k successes in n trials. It is calculated using the formula P(X = k) = (n choose k) * p^k * (1-p)^(n-k), where 'n choose k' represents the binomial coefficient. This function is essential for determining the probabilities of specific outcomes, such as exactly one or exactly five successes in this scenario.
5:37
Introduction to Probability
Binomial Coefficient
The binomial coefficient, denoted as 'n choose k' or C(n, k), represents the number of ways to choose k successes from n trials. It is calculated using the formula C(n, k) = n! / (k!(n-k)!), where '!' denotes factorial. This concept is crucial for calculating probabilities in binomial distributions, as it quantifies the different combinations of successes and failures.
06:14
Coefficient of Determination
