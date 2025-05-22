Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
4:51 minutes
Problem 3.CR.14c
Textbook Question
The table shows the results of a survey in which 3,545,286 public and 509,168 private school teachers were asked about their full-time teaching experience.
. Are the events “being a public school teacher” and “having more than 20 years of full-time teaching experience” independent? Explain.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of independence. Two events, A and B, are independent if the probability of their intersection is equal to the product of their individual probabilities, i.e., P(A ∩ B) = P(A) * P(B).
Step 2: Define the events. Let event A be 'being a public school teacher' and event B be 'having more than 20 years of full-time teaching experience.'
Step 3: Calculate P(A), the probability of being a public school teacher. This is the total number of public school teachers divided by the total number of teachers: P(A) = 3,545,286 / 4,054,454.
Step 4: Calculate P(B), the probability of having more than 20 years of full-time teaching experience. This is the total number of teachers with more than 20 years of experience divided by the total number of teachers: P(B) = 936,268 / 4,054,454.
Step 5: Calculate P(A ∩ B), the probability of being a public school teacher and having more than 20 years of full-time teaching experience. This is the number of public school teachers with more than 20 years of experience divided by the total number of teachers: P(A ∩ B) = 808,174 / 4,054,454. Compare P(A ∩ B) with P(A) * P(B) to determine if the events are independent.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Independence of Events
Two events are considered independent if the occurrence of one event does not affect the probability of the occurrence of the other event. In statistical terms, events A and B are independent if P(A and B) = P(A) * P(B). This concept is crucial for determining whether the events 'being a public school teacher' and 'having more than 20 years of full-time teaching experience' are independent.
Conditional Probability
Conditional probability is the probability of an event occurring given that another event has already occurred. It is denoted as P(A|B), which represents the probability of event A occurring given that event B has occurred. This concept is essential for analyzing the relationship between the two events in question, as it helps to determine if the probability of having more than 20 years of experience changes based on whether a teacher is public or private.
Contingency Table
A contingency table is a type of table used in statistics to display the frequency distribution of variables. It allows for the examination of the relationship between two categorical variables. In this case, the table provided shows the distribution of public and private school teachers across different ranges of teaching experience, which is necessary for calculating probabilities and assessing independence.
