Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
2:18 minutes
Problem 3.T.4a
Textbook Question
4. The table on the left shows the secondary school student enrollment levels (in thousands by grade) in Oklahoma and Texas schools in a recent year. (Source: U.S. Nation
for Education Statistics)
A student in one of the indicated grades and states is randomly selected. Find the probability of selecting a student who
a. is in ninth grade.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with finding the probability of selecting a student who is in ninth grade. Probability is calculated as the ratio of the number of favorable outcomes to the total number of possible outcomes.
Step 2: Identify the relevant data from the table. The total number of students in ninth grade across Oklahoma and Texas is 489.5 thousand, and the total number of students across all grades is 1758.6 thousand.
Step 3: Write the formula for probability. The probability of selecting a ninth-grade student is given by: P(Ninth Grade) = (Number of Ninth Grade Students) / (Total Number of Students).
Step 4: Substitute the values into the formula. Using the data from the table, substitute 489.5 for the number of ninth-grade students and 1758.6 for the total number of students.
Step 5: Simplify the fraction or perform the division to calculate the probability. This step involves dividing 489.5 by 1758.6 to find the probability, but the final numerical result is not calculated here.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it refers to the chance of randomly selecting a student from a specific grade, such as ninth grade, from the total student population. The probability can be calculated by dividing the number of students in the desired category by the total number of students.
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Probability
Total Enrollment
Total enrollment refers to the sum of students across all grades in a given state. In the provided table, the total enrollment for each state and overall is crucial for calculating probabilities. For example, to find the probability of selecting a ninth-grade student, one must know the total number of students enrolled in all grades combined.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Relative Frequency
Relative frequency is the ratio of the number of times an event occurs to the total number of trials or observations. In this scenario, it helps in understanding how the number of ninth-grade students compares to the total student population. This concept is essential for interpreting the probability of selecting a student from a specific grade.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:38
Intro to Frequency Distributions
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice