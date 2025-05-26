Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
1:53 minutes
Problem 3.Q.2a
Textbook Question
The table shows the numbers (in thousands) of earned degrees by level in two different fields, conferred in the United States in a recent year. (Source: U.S. National Center for Education Statistics)
A person who earned a degree in the year is randomly selected. Find the probability that the degree earned by the person is a
a. bachelor's degree.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with finding the probability that a randomly selected degree earned in the given year is a bachelor's degree. Probability is calculated as the ratio of the number of favorable outcomes to the total number of outcomes.
Step 2: Identify the total number of degrees earned. From the table, the total number of degrees earned across all levels and fields is 565.4 thousand.
Step 3: Identify the number of bachelor's degrees earned. From the table, the total number of bachelor's degrees earned across all fields is 395.8 thousand.
Step 4: Write the formula for probability. The probability of earning a bachelor's degree is given by:
Step 5: Simplify the fraction if needed to express the probability in its simplest form or as a decimal. This step involves performing the division or reducing the fraction.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it refers to the chance of randomly selecting a person who earned a bachelor's degree from the total number of degrees conferred. The probability can be calculated by dividing the number of bachelor's degrees by the total number of degrees.
Total Degrees
The total degrees refer to the sum of all degrees conferred across different levels and fields. In the provided table, the total number of degrees is 565.4 thousand, which includes bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in both natural sciences/mathematics and computer science/engineering. This total is essential for calculating probabilities.
Relative Frequency
Relative frequency is the ratio of the number of times an event occurs to the total number of trials or observations. In this case, it can be used to determine the proportion of bachelor's degrees relative to the total degrees. This concept helps in understanding how common a bachelor's degree is compared to other degree levels within the dataset.
