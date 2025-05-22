Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Box-and-Whisker Plot A box-and-whisker plot is a graphical representation of a dataset that displays its minimum, first quartile, median, third quartile, and maximum. The 'box' shows the interquartile range (IQR), which contains the middle 50% of the data, while the 'whiskers' extend to the minimum and maximum values. This visualization helps in understanding the distribution and spread of the data. Recommended video: Guided course 07:38 07:38 Residuals and Residual Plots

Probability Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it refers to the chance of randomly selecting a stock price that falls within a specified range, calculated by dividing the number of favorable outcomes by the total number of possible outcomes. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability