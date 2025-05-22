Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Problem 3.1.88b
88. Individual Stock Price An individual stock is selected at random from the portfolio represented by the box-and-whisker plot shown. Find the probability that the stock price is between $21 and $50.
1
Step 1: Understand the box-and-whisker plot. The box-and-whisker plot visually represents the distribution of stock prices. The box spans from the first quartile (Q1) to the third quartile (Q3), and the whiskers extend to the minimum and maximum values. The median is marked within the box.
Step 2: Identify the relevant range. From the plot, the stock prices between $21 and $50 correspond to the first quartile (Q1 = $21) and the third quartile (Q3 = $50). This range includes the interquartile range (IQR), which represents the middle 50% of the data.
Step 3: Calculate the probability. Since the box-and-whisker plot divides the data into quartiles, the probability of a stock price falling within the interquartile range (between $21 and $50) is equal to the proportion of data within this range. This proportion is 50% because the IQR contains half of the data.
Step 4: Interpret the result. The probability of selecting a stock price between $21 and $50 is equivalent to the proportion of data within the interquartile range, which is 50%.
Step 5: Verify the understanding. Ensure that the interpretation aligns with the visual representation of the box-and-whisker plot, confirming that the range $21 to $50 corresponds to the middle 50% of the data.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Box-and-Whisker Plot
A box-and-whisker plot is a graphical representation of a dataset that displays its minimum, first quartile, median, third quartile, and maximum. The 'box' shows the interquartile range (IQR), which contains the middle 50% of the data, while the 'whiskers' extend to the minimum and maximum values. This visualization helps in understanding the distribution and spread of the data.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it refers to the chance of randomly selecting a stock price that falls within a specified range, calculated by dividing the number of favorable outcomes by the total number of possible outcomes.
Interquartile Range (IQR)
The interquartile range (IQR) is the difference between the first quartile (Q1) and the third quartile (Q3) in a dataset, representing the range of the middle 50% of the data. It is a key measure of statistical dispersion, indicating how spread out the values are, and is crucial for determining the probability of a stock price falling within a specific range.
