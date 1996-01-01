High Heels The graphic to the right is a USA Today—type graph displaying women’s preference for shoes. a. Which type of shoe is preferred the most? The least? b. How is the graph misleading?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Which of the following is an example of quantitative data collected from a group of students?
Watch next
Master Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Cardiac Arrest Researchers conducted a prospective cohort study in which male patients who had an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest were submitted to therapeutic hypothermia (intravenous infusion of cold saline followed by surface cooling with the goal of maintaining body temperature of 33 degrees Celsius for 24 hours. Note that normal body temperature is 37 degrees Celsius). The survival status, length of stay in the intensive care unit (ICU), and time spent on a ventilator were measured. Each of these variables was compared to a historical cohort of patients who were treated prior to the availability of therapeutic hypothermia. Of the 52 hypothermia patients, 37 survived; of the 74 patients in the control group, 43 survived. The median length of stay among survivors for the hypothermia patients was 14 days versus 21 days for the control group. The time on the ventilator among survivors for the hypothermia group was 219 hours versus 328 hours for the control group.
c. What are the three response variables in the study? For each, state whether the variable is qualitative or quantitative.
"Putting It Together: Online Homework Keeping students engaged in the learning process greatly increases their chance of success in a course. Traditional lecture-based math instruction has given way to a more student-engaged approach where students interact with the teacher in class and receive immediate feedback to their responses. The teacher presence allows students, when incorrect in a response, to be guided through a solution and then immediately be given a similar problem to attempt. A researcher conducted a study to investigate whether an online homework system using an attempt—feedback— reattempt approach improved student learning over traditional pencil-and-paper homework. The online homework system was designed to increase student engagement outside class, something commonly missing in traditional pencil-and-paper assignments, ultimately leading to increased learning.The study was conducted using two first-semester calculus classes taught by the researcher in a single semester. One class was assigned traditional homework and the other was assigned online homework that used the attempt—feedback—reattempt approach. The summaries are based on data from the study.
g. What type of graph is displayed?"
Which type of graph is most appropriate for displaying data that represent parts of a whole?
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations