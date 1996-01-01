Cardiac Arrest Researchers conducted a prospective cohort study in which male patients who had an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest were submitted to therapeutic hypothermia (intravenous infusion of cold saline followed by surface cooling with the goal of maintaining body temperature of 33 degrees Celsius for 24 hours. Note that normal body temperature is 37 degrees Celsius). The survival status, length of stay in the intensive care unit (ICU), and time spent on a ventilator were measured. Each of these variables was compared to a historical cohort of patients who were treated prior to the availability of therapeutic hypothermia. Of the 52 hypothermia patients, 37 survived; of the 74 patients in the control group, 43 survived. The median length of stay among survivors for the hypothermia patients was 14 days versus 21 days for the control group. The time on the ventilator among survivors for the hypothermia group was 219 hours versus 328 hours for the control group.





c. What are the three response variables in the study? For each, state whether the variable is qualitative or quantitative.