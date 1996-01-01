Which type of graph is most appropriate for visualizing changes in data over ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
Which type of graph is most appropriate for displaying data that represent parts of a whole?
A
Scatter plot
B
Histogram
C
Line graph
D
Pie chart
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the data: when data represent parts of a whole, each category's contribution to the total is important.
Recall that a pie chart is designed to show proportions or percentages of a whole, making it easy to visualize how each part compares to others.
Consider other graph types: a scatter plot shows relationships between two variables, a histogram displays frequency distributions of numerical data, and a line graph shows trends over time.
Evaluate which graph best highlights the relative sizes of categories as parts of a whole; the pie chart segments the circle to represent these proportions clearly.
Conclude that the pie chart is the most appropriate graph type for displaying data representing parts of a whole.
