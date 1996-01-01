Which of the following scatterplots best represents a negative linear relationship between and ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about the correlation coefficient is true?
A
A correlation coefficient of indicates a weak positive linear relationship.
B
A correlation coefficient of means there is a strong negative linear relationship.
C
The correlation coefficient can only take values between and .
D
A correlation coefficient of indicates no linear relationship between two variables.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the correlation coefficient, often denoted as \(r\), measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables.
Understand the range of the correlation coefficient: it can take any value between \(-1\) and \$1\(, inclusive. This means \)-1 \leq r \leq 1$.
Interpret the sign and magnitude of \(r\): a positive value indicates a positive linear relationship, a negative value indicates a negative linear relationship, and the closer the absolute value of \(r\) is to 1, the stronger the linear relationship.
Evaluate the given statements based on these properties: for example, a correlation coefficient of \(-0.8\) indicates a strong negative linear relationship, not a weak positive one.
Recognize that a correlation coefficient of \$0$ means there is no linear relationship between the two variables, which aligns with the correct answer provided.
Watch next
Master Correlation Coefficient with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes what it means for two variables to be positively associated in the context of the correlation coefficient?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which statistical measure did Francis Galton use to quantify the strength of the relationship for the line of best fit in his studies of heredity?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Given a dataset where as one variable increases, the other variable tends to decrease in a nearly linear fashion, which of the following values is most likely to be the correlation coefficient for this data?
4
views
Correlation Coefficient practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations