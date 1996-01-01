Which of the following best defines the (correlation coefficient)?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes what it means for two variables to be positively associated in the context of the correlation coefficient?
A
The variables have a correlation coefficient of .
B
There is no consistent relationship between the two variables.
C
As one variable increases, the other variable tends to decrease.
D
As one variable increases, the other variable tends to increase as well.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the correlation coefficient measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables.
Recall that the correlation coefficient, denoted as \(r\), ranges from \(-1\) to \$1$.
A positive association means that as one variable increases, the other variable tends to increase as well, which corresponds to a positive value of \(r\) (i.e., \(r > 0\)).
If the correlation coefficient is zero, it indicates no linear relationship, and if it is negative, it means as one variable increases, the other tends to decrease.
Therefore, the statement 'As one variable increases, the other variable tends to increase as well' best describes a positive association in terms of the correlation coefficient.
