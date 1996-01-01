Which of the following is a property of the linear correlation coefficient ?
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a characteristic of the correlation coefficient?
A
It always takes values between and inclusive
B
It is affected by changing the units of measurement of the variables
C
It can only be positive
D
It measures the strength of a nonlinear relationship
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of the correlation coefficient, often denoted as \(r\), which measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables.
Understand that the correlation coefficient \(r\) is calculated using the formula: \[r = \frac{\sum (X_i - \bar{X})(Y_i - \bar{Y})}{\sqrt{\sum (X_i - \bar{X})^2 \sum (Y_i - \bar{Y})^2}}\] where \(X_i\) and \(Y_i\) are data points, and \(\bar{X}\) and \(\bar{Y}\) are their respective means.
Recognize that the value of \(r\) is always between \(-1\) and \$1\( inclusive, where \)r = 1\( indicates a perfect positive linear relationship, \)r = -1\( indicates a perfect negative linear relationship, and \)r = 0$ indicates no linear relationship.
Note that the correlation coefficient is not affected by changing the units of measurement of the variables because it is a standardized measure (it is unitless).
Understand that \(r\) measures the strength of a linear relationship, not a nonlinear one, and it can be both positive or negative, so it is not restricted to only positive values.
