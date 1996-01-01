Which of the following is a property of the standard normal distribution?
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the shaded region on a standard normal distribution curve that corresponds to the probability ?
A
The area under the curve to the left of is shaded.
B
The area under the curve to the right of is shaded.
C
The area under the curve between and is shaded.
D
The entire area under the curve is shaded.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the standard normal distribution curve is symmetric and represents probabilities as areas under the curve.
Recognize that the notation \(P(a < z < b)\) refers to the probability that the random variable \(z\) falls between two values \(a\) and \(b\).
Recall that probabilities in a continuous distribution correspond to the area under the curve between the specified values.
Identify that \(P(a < z < b)\) means the shaded region is the area under the curve starting at \(z = a\) and ending at \(z = b\).
Conclude that the correct description of the shaded region is the area under the curve between \(z = a\) and \(z = b\).
